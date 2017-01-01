Mourinho flies to Portugual twice in 24hours to be with wife after surgery

Posted January 1, 2017 3:11 pm by Comments

Mourinho flies to Portugual twice in 24hours to be with wife after surgery
mourinho_middlesbrough-dec2016

Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, reportedly flew to Portugal twice in 24 hours last week, to be with his wife, Matilde, after an emergency operation. According to The Sun on Sunday, Mourinho returned to his country home on Wednesday, after his wife had undergone the surgery. He flew back to Manchester with a private jet […]

Mourinho flies to Portugual twice in 24hours to be with wife after surgery

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Mikel out till April as Mourinho confirms surgery Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed that Mikel Obi required a minor surgery on his knee in order to be...
  2. Manchester United’s Valencia set for arm surgery Manchester United’s Antonio Valencia will undergo surgery on Saturday after fracturing his arm, the English Premier League giants announced. Ecuador...
  3. Jose Mourinho dedicates Man Utd win to Marouane Fellaini Jose Mourinho has dedicated Manchester United’s 1-0 win against Tottenham on Sunday to his midfielder Marouane Fellaini. The Belgium international...
  4. Van Gaal dismisses Mourinho-Man Utd reports Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has dismissed reports that the club have approached Jose Mourinho about succeeding him at...
  5. Jose Mourinho In Talks With Manchester United Jose Mourinho’s representatives are meeting Manchester United officials as the Portuguese moves closer to becoming the club’s next manager. Mourinho’s...
  6. Mourinho is the best manager — Manchester United José Mourinho has taken charge as manager of Manchester United on a three-year deal. The post Mourinho is the best...
  7. Mourinho on standby to replace Van Gaal at Manchester United Jose Mourinho is ready to take over at Manchester United before the end of the season, according to reports. Mourinho...
  8. Jose Mourinho Becomes Manchester United’s Manager Jose Mourinho has been appointed as Manchester United’s new manager after signing his contract at a central London hotel. The former...
  9. I don’t have a job now, says Mourinho Sacked Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho said Wednesday he is “happy not to have a job” at the moment and kept...
  10. Mourinho will become Manchester United’s next manager – report A ‘happy’ Jose Mourinho will become Manchester United’s next manager, according to reports in Italy Saturday citing a sister of...

< YOHAIG home