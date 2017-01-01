Mourinho flies to Portugual twice in 24hours to be with wife after surgery
Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, reportedly flew to Portugal twice in 24 hours last week, to be with his wife, Matilde, after an emergency operation. According to The Sun on Sunday, Mourinho returned to his country home on Wednesday, after his wife had undergone the surgery. He flew back to Manchester with a private jet […]
Mourinho flies to Portugual twice in 24hours to be with wife after surgery
What do you think?