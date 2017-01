Rafa Nadal came through a gruelling five-set thriller against Grigor Dimitrov on Friday. The Spaniard won 6-3 5-7 7-6 (7-5) 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 in four hours and 56 minutes. He will now take on Roger Federer in a much anticipated final on Sunday. “First of all, I am tired. Grigor was playing unbelievable. it was […]