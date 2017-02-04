Nigeria is world’s most dangerous place for Christians – US lawmakers
United States House of Representatives says Nigeria has been cited as the most dangerous place for Christians in the world. The Chairman of its Sub-committee on Africa, Global Health, Human Rights and International Organisation, Christopher Smith, made the assertion as former President Goodluck Jonathan made a presentation to the Sub-Committee on the challenges faced by […]
Nigeria is world’s most dangerous place for Christians – US lawmakers
What do you think?