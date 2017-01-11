Nigerian government approves N14.4bn for second Niger Bridge

The Federal Government has awarded the contract for additional works on the Second Niger Bridge linking Delta and Anambra States in the South-South and South-East zones respectively. The Contractor handling the project is Messrs Julius (Nig.) Ltd., at a total cost of #14,446,010,416.16K (Fourteen billion, four hundred and forty-six million, ten thousand, four hundred and […]

