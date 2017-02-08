Nigerian newspapers: 10 things you need to know this Wednesday morning

Posted February 8, 2017 7:11 am by Comments

Nigerian newspapers: 10 things you need to know this Wednesday morning
image

Good morning! Here is today’s summary from Nigerian Newspapers: 1. The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has slammed Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, over a recent statement credited to him where he claimed there were no plans to Islamise the country. The Christian group also frowned at the allegation made by the […]

Nigerian newspapers: 10 things you need to know this Wednesday morning

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Nigerian Newspapers: 10 things you need to know this Wednesday morning Good morning! Here is today’s summary from Nigerian newspapers: 1. The Ondo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)...
  2. Nigerian newspapers: 10 things you need to know this Tuesday morning Good morning! Here is today’s summary from Nigerian newspapers : 1. The National leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists...
  3. Nigerian Newspapers: 10 things you need to know this Friday morning Good morning! Here’s today’s summary of Nigerian Newspapers: 1. The National Judicial Council, NJC, yesterday, announced the suspension of all...
  4. Nigerian Newspapers: 10 things you need to know this Tuesday morning Good morning! Here is today’s summary from Nigerian Newspapers 1. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission yesterday re-arraigned Jide Omokore,...
  5. Nigerian Newspapers: 10 things you need to know this Sunday morning Good morning! Here are 10 things you need to know this morning: 1. A Deputy Director in the presidency has...
  6. Nigerian newspapers: 10 things you need to know this Saturday morning Good morning! Here is today’s summary from Nigerian Newspapers: 1. The National Board for Technical Education, NBTE, has fired five...
  7. Nigerian Newspapers: 10 things you need to know this Friday morning Good morning! Here are 10 things you need to know this morning: 1. Blessing Okagbare, on Thursday, led team Nigeria...
  8. Nigerian newspapers: 10 things you need to know this Saturday morning Good morning! Here is today’s summary form Nigerian Newspapers: 1. Photos of the Ondo State House of Assembly Paymaster who...
  9. Nigerian Newspapers: 10 things you need to know this Tuesday morning Good morning! Here is today’s summary from Nigerian Newspapers 1. Report says the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has directed...
  10. FG unfair to Christians, CAN replies Lai Mohammed Friday Olokor, Abuja The Christian Association of Nigeria on Tuesday described as disparaging comments credited to the Minister of Information...

< YOHAIG home