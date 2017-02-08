Nigerian newspapers: 10 things you need to know this Wednesday morning
Good morning! Here is today’s summary from Nigerian Newspapers: 1. The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has slammed Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, over a recent statement credited to him where he claimed there were no plans to Islamise the country. The Christian group also frowned at the allegation made by the […]
Nigerian newspapers: 10 things you need to know this Wednesday morning
What do you think?