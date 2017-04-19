Nigerian UN employee and ex-NAN reporter nabbed for robbing US banks

Posted April 19, 2017 7:11 am by Comments

Nigerian UN employee and ex-NAN reporter nabbed for robbing US banks

A United Nations employee was arrested for robbing four Manhattan banks, all during his lunch hour, New York Police said. Abdullahi Shuaibu, 53, was picked up by police on Monday and charged with robbery and attempted robbery for the crimes committed during his two-month spree. All four banks are within walking distance of UN headquarters […]

Nigerian UN employee and ex-NAN reporter nabbed for robbing US banks

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Elderly Nigerian Man Robs Four Banks In New York (Photos) A United Nations employee was busted for robbing four Manhattan banks, all during his lunch hour, authorities said. Abdullahi Shuaibu,...
  2. Nigerian arrested for robbing four banks in New York A Nigerian who works with the United Nations (UN) has been arrested for robbing four Manhattan banks, all during his...
  3. Police arrest Nigerian for robbing 4 US banks A Nigerian journalist and former United Nations employee was busted for robbing four Manhattan banks — all during his lunch...
  4. Two men nabbed for ‘robbing’ pastor in Lagos The police in Lagos at the weekend arrested two suspected armed robbers identified as Danteni Abubakar (24), and Paul Bassey...
  5. 4 Men Nabbed For Robbing People Of Phones Four men were on Thursday brought before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly robbing people of phones and N225,...
  6. Prince, three others nabbed for robbing commercial motorcyclists Four men are in the custody of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Lagos State Police Command, for allegedly waylaying and robbing...
  7. Frustration forced me into robbing in traffic, says ex–convict An ex-convict, one of the robbery suspects arrested by operatives of Rapid Response Squad, RRS, Lagos State Police Command, early...
  8. How we nabbed robbery kingpins in Edo – CP By Simon Ebegbulem BENIN—Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Haliru Gwandu, yesterday, said the command had arrested 20 persons suspected...
  9. Man in court for robbing Taxi driver at gun point A 37-year-old man, Joseph Ozomena, appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday for allegedly robbing a taxi driver...
  10. Economic difficulties weigh down Nigerian banks as nine banks make Top 1000 Global Banks Nine Nigerian banks made this year’s top 1000 global banks even as some of the banks dropped from their former...

< YOHAIG home