North Korea threatens nuclear strike on Australia for backing US
North Korea has threatened a nuclear strike on Australia. The country turned its sights on Australia, after Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said North Korea would be subject to further sanctions. North Korea’s state-run KCNA news agency quoted a foreign ministry spokesman accusing the Australian foreign minister of “spouting a string of rubbish against the DPRK […]
