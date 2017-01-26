Nyako’s trial: Setback as witnesses fail to appear in court

Nyako’s trial: Setback as witnesses fail to appear in court
EFCC arrests Ohakim, Nyako

There was setback on Wednesday at the Federal High Court in Abuja, before Justice Okon Abang, in a case between the former governor of Adamawa State, Vice Admiral Murtala Nyako (Rtd) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Wednesday’s hearing was to cross examine the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s witness, Mr.Olabode Fayionla. […]

