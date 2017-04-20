NYSC commences online registration of Batch A, shows how to register

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has directed prospective corps members for the 2017 Batch A programme to commence their online registration. According to the timetable released by the scheme, the online registration for foreign and locally trained graduates will end on May 15. It also noted that prospective corps members will be able to […]

