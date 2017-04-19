Obasanjo brought pains to Bakassi people – Traditional ruler

Paramount Ruler of Bakassi and Chairman of Cross River Traditional Rulers’ Council, Etiyin Etim Edet, has accused former President Olusegun Obasanjo of subjecting the people of the community to untold hardship after he ceded the Bakassi Peninsula to Cameroon. Edet said Obasanjo ceded the land to them without making adequate plans for the proper resettlement […]