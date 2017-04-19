Obasanjo brought pains to Bakassi people – Traditional ruler

Posted April 19, 2017 9:11 am by Comments

Obasanjo brought pains to Bakassi people – Traditional ruler

Paramount Ruler of Bakassi and Chairman of Cross River Traditional Rulers’ Council, Etiyin Etim Edet, has accused former President Olusegun Obasanjo of subjecting the people of the community to untold hardship after he ceded the Bakassi Peninsula to Cameroon. Edet said Obasanjo ceded the land to them without making adequate plans for the proper resettlement […]

Obasanjo brought pains to Bakassi people – Traditional ruler

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. C-River monarch blames suffering of Bakassi people on Obasanjo By Emma Una CALABAR—  PARAMOUNT Ruler of Bakassi and Chairman of Cross River Traditional Rulers Council, Etiyin Etim  Edet, has...
  2. Gov. Ayade Tasks FG, UN On Bakassi People’s Resettlement Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, is appealing to the Federal Government and the United Nations (UN) to intervene in...
  3. Communal Dispute: Traditional Ruler Says Controversial Land Belongs To Ukpo Community The traditional ruler of Ukpo community in Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State, Igwe Robert Eze, has stated that...
  4. Cross River assures Bakassi people of permanent resettlement Governor Ben Ayade of Cross Rivers The Cross River State Emergency Management Agency (CR-SEMA) has reassured the displaced Bakassi people...
  5. Ayade Seeks Better Care For Displaced Bakassi People Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade says he will continue to draw attention of the world to the pains and...
  6. Gunmen Kidnap Traditional Ruler, Naval Officer In Kogi The traditional ruler of Elete Community in Ajaokuta Local Government Area of Kogi State, Mr Aminu Akuh, has been kidnapped....
  7. Traditional ruler dismisses sex scandal allegation A traditional ruler, the Olofin of Ilisan Remo in Ikenne Local Government area of Ogun State, Oba Mojeed Olufemi Sonuga...
  8. Traditional ruler kidnapped in Ondo Peter Dada, Akure The Oniyani of Iyani Akoko in Akoko North-West Local Government Area of Ondo State, Oba Joel Daodu,...
  9. Police confirms killing of traditional ruler in Benue The police in Benue have confirmed the killing of chief Awuhe Alev, the traditional ruler of Mabayongo district, in Katsina...
  10. Can A Born Again Christian Be A Traditional Ruler? In light of the Ooni of Ife’s recent gaffe when he said Jesus is his father, whereas his title as...

< YOHAIG home