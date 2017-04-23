Okowa warns amateur politicians, says “dem go chop your money if you rush”
Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, on Saturday warned politicians jostling for the Warri South Constituency I Seat in the Delta State House of Assembly, not to heat up the polity in the interest of peace until the State Independent Electoral Committee makes its decision and announcements. He handed down the warning in his remark at […]
Okowa warns amateur politicians, says “dem go chop your money if you rush”
What do you think?