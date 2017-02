Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has appointed a new Secretary to the State Government and sacked four commissioners. According to Tahav Agerzua, the Special Adviser to the governor on Media and Publicity, the new SSG is Tony Ijoho, who replaces Targema Takema. The sacked commissioners are Odeh Agih, Information; Mnyim Mwuese, Women Affairs; Nick Wende, […]