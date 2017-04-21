Osinbajo, NSA, AGF grill Magu, Daura, IG of Police
The presidential committee investigating the discovery of $ 43.4m by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in a residential apartment at Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos, Thursday grilled the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu. The committee was set up by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday after he suspended Secretary […]
