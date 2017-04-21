Osinbajo, NSA, AGF grill Magu, Daura, IG of Police

Posted April 21, 2017 1:11 am by Comments

Osinbajo, NSA, AGF grill Magu, Daura, IG of Police

The presidential committee investigating the discovery of $ 43.4m by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in a residential apartment at Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos, Thursday grilled the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu. The committee was set up by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday after he suspended Secretary […]

Osinbajo, NSA, AGF grill Magu, Daura, IG of Police

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. EFCC Chairmanship: Buhari re-nominates Magu, sends name to senate President Muhammadu Buhari has transmitted another letter to the Senate re-nominating Mr Ibrahim Magu as substantive Chairman, Economic and Financial...
  2. Senate to Screen Ibrahim Magu for EFCC Leadership Position President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a letter to the National Assembly seeking the screening and confirmation of Ibrahim Magu as the...
  3. Presidency declares full support for Magu Buhari can re- present him for screening – Osinbajo Presidency has declared its full support for Ibrahim Magu, as the...
  4. Magu’s confirmation: Read letter Osinbajo sent to senate as ‘Acting president’ ABUJA- Acting in the capacity of the president, the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has sent to the senate, name...
  5. President Buhari Resubmits Magu’s Name President Muhammadu Buhari has once again submitted the name of Ibrahim Magu, the current acting chairman of the Economic and...
  6. Senate Screens Acting EFCC Chairman, Magu, Today ABUJA—SENATE President, Bukola Saraki, said yesterday that Acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, would...
  7. “We Can Re-present Magu For Confirmation” – Osinbajo ?VICE-PRESIDENT Yemi Osinbajo has declared that there is no law in the Nigeria Constitution stopping the Presidency from representing the...
  8. Senate Rejects Magu For The Second Time Nigeria’s Senate has again rejected the nomination of Ibrahim Magu as Chairman of anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes...
  9. Senate Fails To Confirm Magu As EFCC Boss Again The Senate today failed to confirm the Acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu as the...
  10. Six months after, Senate to screen Magu Senate, yesterday, decided to screen the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, today. The...

< YOHAIG home