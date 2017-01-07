Pastor Adeboye announces 40-day fasting as he retires as RCCG General Overseer

Posted January 7, 2017 5:11 pm by Comments

Pastor Adeboye announces 40-day fasting as he retires as RCCG General Overseer
Pastor Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has announced a 40-day fasting and prayers, after he revealed he is stepping aside as the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).? Adeboye, who is fondly referred to as Daddy G.O, made these announcements on Saturday, January 7, 2017 during the church’s annual thanksgiving at the 3km […]

Pastor Adeboye announces 40-day fasting as he retires as RCCG General Overseer

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. [Updated] Adeboye retires as RCCG General Overseer, Obayemi takes over The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Saturday appointed a new General Overseer...
  2. BREAKING: Pastor Adeboye retires as General Overseer of RCCG, Obayemi named successor Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has retired as the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG). Just last...
  3. Pastor Adeboye steps down as General Overseer for RCCG Nigeria, appoints new GO Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has appointed a General Overseer for the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Nigeria. According to...
  4. “Adeboye Still The General Overseer Of RCCG, But Stepped Down As Nigerian Overseer” Pastor Adeboye has announced his stepping down as Nigeria Overseer; but still the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church...
  5. Redeemed’s Adeboye retires The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Saturday appointed a new General...
  6. RCCG retires 20 senior pastors, ordains 9170 deacons Femi Anjorin Pastor EA Adeboye, General Overseer of RCCG The Redeemed Christian Church of God has announced the retirement of...
  7. Stop Paying Offering To RCCG, Pastor Adeboye Tells “Sinners” Revered clergy, Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) says any member not in right standing...
  8. Stop Match-Making ‘Brothers And Sisters’ – Pastor Adeboye Warns RCCG Pastors General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has banned Pastors in the church from...
  9. Did Pastor Adeboye Really Say He is “Richer than Bill Gates”? According to a report by Leadership Newspaper, general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor E.A Adeboye,...
  10. Pastor Adeboye’s vision for men – Pastor Balogun The phenomenal growth of the Redeemed Christian Church of God(RCCG) would seem to have provoked a new dispensation for men...

< YOHAIG home