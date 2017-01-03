Pay me what I want or I am off to China – Mikel Obi tells Valencia

John Obi Mikel’s representatives, have given La Liga side Valencia up till Friday, to meet the wage demands of the Chelsea midfielder. Valencia have already confirmed meeting with the player over a possible transfer. His agent already admitted that the Super Eagles captain, is looking for his last big payday in football. “Mikel representatives have […]

