PHOTONEWS: Ondo State House of Assembly Paymaster caught with ‘Ghana-Must-Go’ loaded with money

The Ondo State House of Assembly Paymaster was on Friday caught with a ‘Ghana-Must-Go’ bag loaded with money?. The money, which is causing ripples among members of the State House of Assembly, is said to be about N15m. When confronted, the paymaster said he was acting on the instruction of the suspended speaker, Princess Jumoke […]

