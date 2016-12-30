Plastic rice: Seized consignment not good for consumption – Customs, NAFDAC

Plastic rice: Seized consignment not good for consumption – Customs, NAFDAC
Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Retired Col. Hameed Ali and the Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control, (NAFDAC), Yetunde Oni, on Thursday, held a joint briefing on the plastic rice controversy. Full text of the top officials’ addresses was made available to DAILY POST Thursday night. Ali, in his speech, […]

Plastic rice: Seized consignment not good for consumption – Customs, NAFDAC

