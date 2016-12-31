Police arrest killers of 3 Chinese miners, police in Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested five people for allegedly killing a Chinese miner and three others in the state. The suspects were arrested following security intelligence sharing and collaboration with other agencies since the killing which happened on November 28. The state Commissioner of Police, Abubakar Sadiq-Bello, said this on Friday while speaking […]

