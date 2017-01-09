Presidency explains how beneficiaries of N5,000 stipend were chosen
The Presidency has confirmed that those who benefited from the monthly N5,000 stipend from the Federal Government to vulnerable Nigerians, were selected before President Muhammadu Buhari came into power. This was contained in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media & Publicity to the Vice-President, Laolu Akande, on Sunday. The sum of N5,000 […]
Presidency explains how beneficiaries of N5,000 stipend were chosen
What do you think?