Presidency speaks on reward for whistle blowers on illegal weapons
National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen. Babagana Munguno (rtd) has began work on a template for the discovery and recovery of illegal weapons through a reward system. Malam Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, confirmed this development in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday. According to the presidential spokesman, the […]
Presidency speaks on reward for whistle blowers on illegal weapons
What do you think?