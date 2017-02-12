Rafa Benitez on Arsenal’s shortlist to replace Wenger, Spaniard to bring back Thierry Henry
Arsenal have made Rafa Benitez one of their options to replace Arsene Wenger. The former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager, is currently in charge of Championship side, Newcastle. According to the UK Mirror, Benitez will ask that Gunners’ legend Thierry Henry joins him on the coaching staff. It is understood that the Spaniard is one […]
Rafa Benitez on Arsenal’s shortlist to replace Wenger, Spaniard to bring back Thierry Henry
What do you think?