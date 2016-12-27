Rejig your obnoxious, draconian laws if you must address Niger Delta problem – Groups tell Buhari
Prominent NIger Delta groups, Niger Delta Security Watch Organizations, the Ijaw Peoples Development Initiatives and Foundation For Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Crusade have termed the latest call by President Muhammadu Buhari to begin a fresh dialogue with Niger-Delta militants as a lukewarm disposition aimed at avoiding the real issue in dispute. The groups said the […]
Rejig your obnoxious, draconian laws if you must address Niger Delta problem – Groups tell Buhari
What do you think?