Saraki denies involvement in alleged plot to remove Osinbajo
Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has denied speculations that he contacted some Governors, to pressure acting President Yemi Osinbajo to resign. The reports said Saraki was working to take over as President once Osinbajo resigns. However, the Senate President in a statement released on Wednesday, said such reports were baseless, empty and unintelligent. “My attention has […]
Saraki denies involvement in alleged plot to remove Osinbajo
What do you think?