Seized $43million: Fayose corrupt, afraid of being dealt with when out of office – APC

Posted April 18, 2017 5:11 pm by Comments

Seized $43million: Fayose corrupt, afraid of being dealt with when out of office – APC

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has dismissed the criticism by Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, that some looters were allegedly hiding stolen funds in Aso Villa in Abuja. The party said no amount of blackmail would? derail the anti-graft war being waged by the party at the federal level. According to the APC, Fayose’s outburst […]

Seized $ 43million: Fayose corrupt, afraid of being dealt with when out of office – APC

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Fayose confused, afraid of his shadow – APC … Nigerians will resist plot to remove governor – PDP The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has described Governor...
  2. Fayose: Buhari using corrupt EFCC to fight corruption says; “EFCC should stop media trial” Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has declared that President Mohammadu Buhari was using...
  3. Corrupt people not comfortable with FG’s anti graft war – Niran-Oladunni The All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship aspirant in Ondo State, Moyosola Niran-Oladunni has said that corrupt people are the ones...
  4. You’re afraid of your shadow, APC replies Fayose The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has reacted to Governor Ayodele Fayose’s accusation that the party was plotting...
  5. Ikoyi $43million: EFCC invites former Governor, others for questioning The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has invited a former Governor and some others for questioning over the $...
  6. Court rejects Fayose’s request on seized assets JUstice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has refused the request by Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, for...
  7. Fayose signs peace agreement with Herdsmen, releases Seized Cattles Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose and leaders of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) otherwise known as...
  8. Those who burnt INEC office are afraid of elections – Wike Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has stated that those who burnt the Bori office of the Independent National Electoral...
  9. Seized Allocation: Like Tinubu, like Fayose By Michael West Since the coming of the Buhari administration, Ekiti State Governor Peter Ayodele Fayose has been in the...
  10. APC to Fayose: blackmail won’t save you EKITI State All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the alleged “spate of blackmail and lies” by Governor Ayodele Fayose to...

< YOHAIG home