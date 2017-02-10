Senate warns of security risk as communication companies relocate Operation Centres from Nigeria to India

Posted February 10, 2017 11:11 am by Comments

Senate warns of security risk as communication companies relocate Operation Centres from Nigeria to India
senate2

The Senate on Thursday, drew the attention of the federal government to another dimension of security challenge threatening the country, due to undermining activities of telecommunication firms operating in Nigeria. At the budget defense session of the ministry of communications, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Communications, Senator Gilbert Nnaji, alerted the ministry, “that some of […]

Senate warns of security risk as communication companies relocate Operation Centres from Nigeria to India

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Senate Rejects NCC Nominee Who Wants Senate Scrapped By Modupe Gbadeyanka The Nigerian Senate on Thursday rejected two nominees on the Governing Board of the Nigerian Communications Communication...
  2. Nigeria warns diplomats against violating channels of communication Nigeria’s Ministry of foreign Affairs on Friday warned the ambassadors of various countries against violating the diplomatic channels of communication...
  3. MMM will soon burst, there’s no free money anywhere – Senate warns Nigerians The Nigerian Senate has stated that the ponzi investment scheme, MMM, is a pyramid that would soon burst, warning Nigerians...
  4. Don’t Place Profits Above Security Needs, Buhari Warns Telecom Companies President Muhammadu Buhari has urged telecommunication companies operating in Nigeria not to place their desire for huge profits above the...
  5. FLOOD: Relocate to safer grounds, NEMA warns Imo communities OWERRI—NATIONAL Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, has advised residents of flood-prone communities in Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta local government areas of Imo...
  6. Senate queries N1.275b security vote for defence ministry The Senate Committee on Defence and Army on Thursday demanded details of the N1.275 billion security vote appropriated for the...
  7. Drama As Nominee For NCC Board Seeks Scrap Of Senate. Insists “Senate Must Go” Posted By: Onyedi Ojiabor, Abuja on: October 19, 2016The campaign for the scrapping of the senate received a boost in...
  8. Senate Summons AGF, Others Over MTN Fine The Senate has summoned the Executive Vice-Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Professor Umar Danbatta, the Accountant-General of the...
  9. Rivers PDP to Senator Abe: You are security risk     Following the threat credited to Senator Magnus Abe, that the lawmakers elected under the platform of the All...
  10. Senate Okays Data Price Hike, Says “NCC Acted In National Interest” The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has acted in national interest on the issue of data price increase, the Senate Committee...

< YOHAIG home