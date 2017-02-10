Soldiers who maltreated crippled man in Onitsha demoted, imprisoned with hard labour
Two soldiers, caught on video assaulting a physically challenged man in Onitsha, Anambra State, have been demoted and imprisoned with hard labour. This was revealed in a statement released by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Sani Kukasheka Usman on Friday. The two soldiers’ names were given as Corporal Bature Samuel and Corportal Abdulazeez […]
Soldiers who maltreated crippled man in Onitsha demoted, imprisoned with hard labour
What do you think?