Soldiers who maltreated crippled man in Onitsha demoted, imprisoned with hard labour

Two soldiers, caught on video assaulting a physically challenged man in Onitsha, Anambra State, have been demoted and imprisoned with hard labour. This was revealed in a statement released by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Sani Kukasheka Usman on Friday. The two soldiers’ names were given as Corporal Bature Samuel and Corportal Abdulazeez […]

