Southern Kaduna Crisis: BBOG challenges Buhari to personally visit area
The BringBackOurGirls, BBOG, has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to personally visit Southern Kaduna and access the level of wanton killings allegedly perpetrated by Fulani herdsmen. BBOG said the President’s visit to the volatile area will help pave way for and ensure quick stability in the area. The coalition group made the call in a statement […]
Southern Kaduna Crisis: BBOG challenges Buhari to personally visit area
What do you think?