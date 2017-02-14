Southern Kaduna crisis: Senator Danjuma decries vandalization of proposed Army formation project

Posted February 14, 2017

Danjuma-La’ah

The Senator representing Southern Kaduna senatorial zone, Dr. Danjuma La’ah, has condemned the vandalization of the foundation laying stone for the proposed Army Barracks in Kafanchan. He called on the army authorities to leave no stone unturned in fishing out those behind the dastardly act. In a statement he signed and made available to newsmen […]

