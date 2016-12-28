Southern Kaduna has become a slaughter house – Senator Shehu Sani

Posted December 28, 2016

Shehu Sani3

The Senator representing Kaduna central, Comrade Shehu Sani, paid a solidarity visit to Senator Danjuma La’ah representing Southern Kaduna senatorial district consoling him on the persistence killings of his people. “It is unfortunate that Southern Kaduna has become a slaughter house and a cemetery,” Senator Shehu Sani decried. He was speaking at Senator Danjuma La’ah’s […]

