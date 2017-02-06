Southern Kaduna killings: Vanguard Correspondent dragged to court for alleged false publication

Posted February 6, 2017 9:11 pm by Comments

Southern Kaduna killings: Vanguard Correspondent dragged to court for alleged false publication
court-hearing

Kaduna State Correspondent of Vanguard Newspaper, Mr. Luka Binniyat, has been charged before a Kaduna Chief Magistrate Court 1, for allegedly fabricating injurious and falsehood publication capable of causing disturbance of public peace contrary to section 393 and 113 of the penal code. Binniyat who was earlier invited by the Department of State Services, DSS, […]

Southern Kaduna killings: Vanguard Correspondent dragged to court for alleged false publication

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. El-Rufai sues newspaper over alleged false publication of assets declaration KADUNA State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has filed a suit at the state High Court registry against a newspaper over...
  2. Senator La’ah blasts FG, Kaduna govt over Southern Kaduna killings Senator Danjuma La’ah, representing Southern Kaduna Senatorial Zone, yesterday decried what he described as lack of action by the federal...
  3. NAS calls on FG, Kaduna state govt to end Southern Kaduna killings National President of National Association of Seadogs (NAS), Mr. Arthur Boje, has called on the Federal Government and the Kaduna...
  4. Yobe CAN Condemns Southern Kaduna Killings The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Yobe state chapter has condemned the killings of people in southern Kaduna with a...
  5. El Rufai faults CAN President over Southern Kaduna killings   Governor Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna State has said that the killings in Southern Kaduna by suspected herdsmen was...
  6. Killings in Southern Kaduna: Elrufa’i begins search for peace The level of destruction of human lives and property was so enormous that the then President Ibrahim Babangida equated it...
  7. CAN, JNI Ask Govt. To Arrest Masterminds Of Southern Kaduna Killings The Kaduna State chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Jama’atu Nasrul Islam (JNI), have called on the state...
  8. SERAP Drags FG to UN Over Southern Kaduna Killings Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has petitioned UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, Ms. Agnes Callamard,...
  9. Southern Kaduna killings: Muslim group distances self from attacks Council of Imams and Ulamas under the auspices of Jama’atu Izalatul Bid’ia Wa Ikamatus Sunnah, JIBWIS, has exonerated the Muslims...
  10. Those responsible for Southern Kaduna killings will be prosecuted – el-Rufai Kaduna State Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai, has assured the people of Southern Kaduna that all those culpable in the dastardly act...

< YOHAIG home