Stop deceiving Nigerians with story of Boko Haram defeat, return of Chibok girls – Fayose tells Buhari

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State on Sunday called on the President Muhammadu Buhari – led Federal Government to stop “deceiving Nigerians with stories of defeat of Boko Haram insurgents and return of Chibok girls.” He made the remark while commiserating with families of the army captain and five other soldiers reportedly killed yesterday, by […]

