Stop going to night clubs – NYSC DG warns corps members
The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Sulaiman Kazaure has warned corps members against embarking on unnecessary travels and night pleasures due to safety and security risks. Kazaure also encouraged corps members to respect cultures and traditions of host communities and to initiate projects and programmes that will promote such communities. […]
Stop going to night clubs – NYSC DG warns corps members
What do you think?