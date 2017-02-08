Stop going to night clubs – NYSC DG warns corps members

Posted February 8, 2017 3:11 am by Comments

Stop going to night clubs – NYSC DG warns corps members
nysc (1)

The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Sulaiman Kazaure has warned corps members against embarking on unnecessary travels and night pleasures due to safety and security risks. Kazaure also encouraged corps members to respect cultures and traditions of host communities and to initiate projects and programmes that will promote such communities. […]

Stop going to night clubs – NYSC DG warns corps members

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Edo 2016: NYSC DG warns corps members against partisan politics The Director General of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Sule Zakari Kazaure, has warned corps members in...
  2. 2015: NYSC DG Warns Corps Members Against Compromise The Director General (DG) of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Johnson Olawumi, has warned corps members against...
  3. NYSC Says Corps Members Are Ready For Edo Election The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has insisted that Corps members involved in the Edo state governorship election are prepared...
  4. NYSC Urges Corp Members To Respect Host Communities Youth Corps members have been urged to be patriotic and law abiding and respect the tradition and culture of their...
  5. NYSC Director-General urges corps members to be change agents The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Johnson Olawumi, on Saturday advised corps members to be change agents of...
  6. NYSC DG charges corps’ members on entrepreneurship Director General of the National Youth Services Corp, Brigadier General Suleiman Zakari Kazaure The Director-General of the National Youth Service...
  7. Edo Polls: NYSC DG solicits safety of corps members   The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has underscored the need for the safety of corps members who would be...
  8. NYSC DG wants Corps members to intermarry The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has urged corps members from different tribes to intermarry, as an avenue of boosting...
  9. Government will ensure safety of corps members – NYSC The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig-Gen. Johnson Olawumi, has said that governments at all level will...
  10. New NYSC DG Resumes, Tasked On Corps Members’ Welfare Outgoing Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier-General Johnson Olawunmi, has advised his successor to make corps members’...

< YOHAIG home