The Bible does not condemn prostitution – Ghanaian counselor, Lutterodt

Posted January 27, 2017 11:11 am by Comments

The Bible does not condemn prostitution – Ghanaian counselor, Lutterodt
Rev. Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt

Controversial Ghanaian marriage counselor, Rev. Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt, has said the Bible does not condemn prostitution. The Pastor further noted that virgins are a burden. In a chat with Okay FM, the radio/TV presenter said, “The Bible does not condemn prostitution, so God does not also. “Even virginity is a burden. “Eight out of […]

The Bible does not condemn prostitution – Ghanaian counselor, Lutterodt

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. ‘Virgins are a burden, the bible doesn’t condemn prostitution- Ghanaian pastor/marriage counselor Ghanaian pastor/marriage counselor, George Lutterodt, was a guest on OK Radio station in Ghana recently where he said that eight...
  2. Unmarried Lady Who Cuts Her Hair Is Showing Signs Of Frustration – Ghanaian Counsellor Controversial marriage Counsellor, George Lutterodt is at it again. According to him, any lady who is of marriageable age and...
  3. Unions Condemn Alleged Misconduct By Bayelsa Radio Boss Fresh crisis has unfolded at the Bayelsa State-owned radio station, GloryLand FM, following protest by staff against the alleged misconduct...
  4. Man docked for abducting teenager for prostitution An Egor Magistrate Court has remanded one 37-year-old Maurine Daniel, in prison for abducting a 17-year-old girl for prostitution. Daniel...
  5. #BNFroFriday: “I’m a Naturalista that Rocks!” Gorgeous Ghanaian, Sika Osei of 53 Extra shares her Hair Journey with BN Beauty It’s time for another edition of the #BNFroFriday interview. Today we have gorgeous Ghanaian TV presenter from 53 Extra, Sika Osei. She is also a...
  6. Her Boyfriend Wanted A Bible For Christmas, So She Did This A twitter user surprised her Man on Christmas by giving him what he had always wanted, a Bible.Thes best part...
  7. 61-year-old sex worker,4 others arraigned over alleged prostitution Lagos — A 61-year-old commercial sex worker, Theresa Odega, and four others, have been arraigned before an Igbosere magistrate’s court...
  8. How Often Do You Read Your Bible? How often do you study your Bible? Many people only read the bible on a sunday in church ?service Other...
  9. Miss Anambra 2015 May Get Suicidal Over Her Sex Scandal – OAP & Counselor, Chichi Inspiration fm OAP/youth counselor and president of the 9ineteen foundation on her instagram page weighed in on the leaked sex...
  10. Why Is Understanding The Bible Important? Why is understanding the Bible important? How can I understand what the Bible means and how it applies to my...

< YOHAIG home