Three men were arraigned on Tuesday in Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court, Ogun State for allegedly setting a jeep and motorcycle on fire. The suspects were identified as Owolabi Usman, 19; Atapako Hameed, 30; and Adekunle Segun; 48. A three-count charge of conspiracy, causing breach of peace and unlawfully setting fire on a jeep was preferred against […]