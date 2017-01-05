Three female suicide bombers shot dead by vigilantes? in Adamawa

Posted January 5, 2017 1:11 am by Comments

Three female suicide bombers shot dead by vigilantes? in Adamawa
vigilante1

Members of a vigilante group in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State on Wednesday shot dead three suspected female suicide bombers attempting to enter the Gulak market. Gulak is the headquaters of Madagali Local Government Area. The Chairman of the local government, Alhaji Yusuf Mohammed, who confirmed the development to News Agency of Nigeria […]

Three female suicide bombers shot dead by vigilantes? in Adamawa

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. 3 female suicide bombers going to bomb Gulak market shot dead by vigilantes Members of a vigilante group in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa on Wednesday shot dead three suspected female suicide...
  2. Female suicide bombers kill 47 in Adamawa market blasts Over 40 people have been killed in twin bomb blasts at a market in Madagali, Adamawa state. Two female suicide...
  3. Two Female Suicide Bombers Reportedly Attack Mosque in Maiduguri Leaving 22 Dead and 17 Wounded A mosque in the Umarari town on the outskirts of the city of Maiduguri has been attacked Wednesday morning by...
  4. Five female suicide bombers intercepted in Maiduguri  Kayode Idowu  Five female suicide bombers were intercepted on Friday morning in Maiduguri by members of the youth vigilante group,...
  5. Adamawa: 30 Die As Two Female Suicide Bombers Detonate Explosives At least 30 people have been killed in a suicide bomb attack in Adamawa state, the army disclosed.Two female suicide...
  6. Two female suicide bombers kill 30 at Madagali market, Adamawa state, 67 injured 30 persons were killed and 67 injured after two teenage female suicide bombers blew themselves up at Madagali Market in...
  7. Bomb kills 3 female suicide bombers in Borno The Borno Police Command has confirmed the killing of three suspected female suicide bombers in Konduga Local Government Area when...
  8. At Least Four Dead In Adamawa Markets Suicide Attacks At least four persons have been killed when two suicide bombers detonated their explosive devices at two different markets in...
  9. Military confirms suicide bomb attack in Adamawa NAN Brig.-Gen Victor Ezugwu, Brigade Commander, 28 Task Force Brigade, Mubi, has confirmed that two female suicide bombers on Monday...
  10. Police Confirm 11 Dead In Adamawa Suicide Bombing The Adamawa State Police Command has confirmed the killing of 11 persons, by two female suicide bombers who attacked Dar...

< YOHAIG home