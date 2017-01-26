Tinubu calls for split of Fashola’s Ministry over insufficient power supply
Against the backdrop of the crisis rocking the sector power in Nigeria, a national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu has subtly called for the split of the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing currently under the leadership of Babatunde Fashola. The APC Chieftain made the remark while delivering a lecture at […]
Tinubu calls for split of Fashola’s Ministry over insufficient power supply
What do you think?