United fans’ tragedy: FIFA condoles with families, friends of Calabar victims

The Federation of International Football Association, FIFA, has expressed sadness over the death of 30 Manchester United football fans in Calabar, Cross River State. The fans were electrocuted while watching the Europa League quarter-final game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on Thursday night. The 30 fans were killed as a result of an electric cable […]

