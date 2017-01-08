We will hit Buhari terribly that his eyes with shed blood in 2017 – Avengers

Militants

Militant group, the Niger Delta Avengers, NDA, has threatened to renew hostilities in the oil rich region, saying it will hit President Muhammadu Buhari very hard in 2017. The group said the threat was necessary following government’s inaction towards the peace talk agreed with the region last year. NDA had last year agreed to cease […]

