Why Nigerians should re-elect Buhari in 2019 – APC chairman, Oyegun
Tha National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), John Odigie-Oyegun, has urged Nigerians to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 for a second term. Oyegun stated this in an interview with journalists. He pointed out Buhari’s integrity, as one of the President’s strong attributes, that will move the country forward. “The gift […]
Why Nigerians should re-elect Buhari in 2019 – APC chairman, Oyegun
What do you think?