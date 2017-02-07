Woman having sex before 18 years prone to cervical cancer- Commissioner of Health, Deyin

Dr Kunden Deyin, the Plateau Commissioner of Health, says research has shown that women who engage in active sex before age of 18 are more prone to cervical cancer. Deyin told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Jos that such case could occur because the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) easily infected a […]

