You are ‘dishonourable excellencies’ – Igbo youths blast Obiano, Okorocha
The World Igbo Youth Congress, WIYC, on Sunday described the ongoing verbal war between Governors Willie Obiano and Rochas Okorocha of Anambra and Imo States, respectively, as “disgraceful and a slap on the entire Igbo land”. ?Trouble started between both governors when Okorocha claimed that three governors from the South East will soon defect to […]
You are ‘dishonourable excellencies’ – Igbo youths blast Obiano, Okorocha
What do you think?