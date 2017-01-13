You cannot sack a prophet you didn’t employ – Oyedepo reacts to ‘Adeboye’s retirement’

Posted January 13, 2017 5:11 am by Comments

You cannot sack a prophet you didn’t employ – Oyedepo reacts to ‘Adeboye’s retirement’
Bishop David Oyedepo

Founder of the Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel), Bishop David Oyedepo, has spoken out for the first time, about the corporate governance code saga, which led to Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye stepping down as the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Nigeria.? Oyedepo, who was also in line to ‘retire’ […]

You cannot sack a prophet you didn’t employ – Oyedepo reacts to ‘Adeboye’s retirement’

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. How Pastor Adeboye Announced His Retirement Before Osinbajo, Other Pastors Pastor Enoch Adeboye announced his decision to step down as the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God...
  2. ‘Adeboye’s retirement’, ‘Pretty Mike’ dominate Google Trend The announcement by Pastor Enoch Adeboye, that he had stepped down as the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church...
  3. Adeboye still General Overseer RCCG worldwide, Obayemi for Nigeria The Redeemed Christian Church of God has clarified that Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye remains the General Overseer, Worldwide of the...
  4. Nigerians Blast Freeze For Mocking Pastor Adeboye Over His Retirement Controversial media personality, Freeze, took to his IG page to shade pastor Enoch Adeboye, following his retirement as the General...
  5. Photos Of Pastor Adeboye At The Residence Of The Murdered Pastor’s Wife In Abuja The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye has paid a condolence visit to...
  6. Pastor Adeboye’s vision for men – Pastor Balogun The phenomenal growth of the Redeemed Christian Church of God(RCCG) would seem to have provoked a new dispensation for men...
  7. If Adeboye goes, Sultan must go – Reno Omokri blasts FRCN over ‘forceful’ retirement Former Special Assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on New Media, Reno Omokri, has reacted to the General Overseer, GO of...
  8. Adeboye visits family of murdered RCCG evangelist The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has visited the home of...
  9. Winners Chapel denies Oyedepo’s retirement The Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners Chapel, has denied rumours that the founder of the church, Bishop...
  10. Adeboye to Nigerians: Praise God in spite of challenges Pastor EA Adeboye, General Overseer of RCCG Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God,...

< YOHAIG home