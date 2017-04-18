Zambian opposition leader charged with trying to overthrow government

Z?ambia opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema, arrested last week on suspicion of treason, was charged to court on Tuesday for allegedly trying to overthrow the Government. Hichilema’s arrest has raised political tension in Zambia and the new development is likely to worsen the situation. Relations between the government and opposition have been tense since last August, […]

