*19 parents said to have died so far*Buhari vows to rescue remaining girls The #BringBackOurGirls movement, which has been at the forefront of the pressure on the federal government to ensure the release of the abducted Chibok school girls, has resolved to embark on daily march to the State House in Abuja, for the next […]

The post 1000 Days: BBOG movement embarks on 7-day march to Aso Rock appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.