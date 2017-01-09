1000 Days: BBOG movement embarks on 7-day march to Aso Rock

Posted January 9, 2017 1:42 am by Comments

*19 parents said to have died so far*Buhari vows to rescue remaining girls The #BringBackOurGirls movement, which has been at the forefront of the pressure on the federal government to ensure the release of the abducted Chibok school girls, has resolved to embark on daily march to the State House in Abuja, for the next […]

The post 1000 Days: BBOG movement embarks on 7-day march to Aso Rock appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. BBOG plans for 500 days of Chibok girls’ abduction   The Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG), group has lined up various programmes to commemorate the 500 days in captivity...
  2. Chibok girls: BBOG group vows to storm Aso Rock The Bring Back Our Girls, BBOG, has reacted to the ‘proof-of-life’ video released by the Boko Haram sect on Sunday...
  3. #BBOG marches on Aso Villa on Monday  As part of our continuous activities to pressure the Nigerian Government and the international community to a decisive action on...
  4. 93 Days movie set to premiere at the Rock Cathedral The House on the Rock Church, Natives FilmWorks, Michelangelo Productions and the Bolanle Austen-Peters Production are collaborating to host the...
  5. Chibok Girls: BBOG Campaigners March To Presidential Villa The march in commemoration of the 2-year anniversary of the Chibok girls abduction, which started from the Unity Fountain climaxed...
  6. Again, BBOG denied access to Buhari The Bring Back Our Girls, BBOG, group, were on Tuesday denied entrance into the presidential villa popularly called Aso rock....
  7. Chibok Girls: Group Berates BBOG Over Call For PMB’s Resignation The Global Excellence Foundation has come down hard on the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) campaigners over their call that...
  8. BBOG tasks Buhari on Chibok girls   The Bring Back our Girls group, an NGO that advocate for peace and justice demands the release of the...
  9. BBOG, Parents March To Demand Rescue Of Missing Chibok Girls The Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group on Thursday marched through the streets of Abuja to demand the rescue of...
  10. BBOG: Campaigners Organise Candle Light To Mark 500 Days Of Abduction The Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG), campaigners on Thursday organised a walk and a candle light procession to draw the...

< YOHAIG home