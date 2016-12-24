Despite numerous challenges and problems it inherited, the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has managed to turn around the fortune of the country which was on the verge of collapse by tackling insecurity, fighting corruption and diversifying the economy. This was a resolution of an interactive session of Civil Society organizations and concerned groups in Nigeria on the Sectorial Performance of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s Administration in the Year 2016. The communique was signed by Comrade Okpokwu Ogenyi and Alhaji Muhammadu Gambo Muhammadu, Chairman and Secretary of the Communique Drafting Committee, as well as 3 other members of the committee, Bishop

The post 2016: CSOs Score Buhari High, Urges Nigerians To Pray For Better 2017 appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.