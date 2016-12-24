2016: CSOs Score Buhari High, Urges Nigerians To Pray For Better 2017

Posted December 24, 2016 9:42 pm by Comments

Despite numerous challenges and problems it inherited, the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has managed to turn around the fortune of the country which was on the verge of collapse by tackling insecurity, fighting corruption and diversifying the economy. This was a resolution of an interactive session of Civil Society organizations and concerned groups in Nigeria on the Sectorial Performance of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s Administration in the Year 2016. The communique was signed by Comrade Okpokwu Ogenyi and Alhaji Muhammadu Gambo Muhammadu, Chairman and Secretary of the Communique Drafting Committee, as well as 3 other members of the committee, Bishop

The post 2016: CSOs Score Buhari High, Urges Nigerians To Pray For Better 2017 appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.

Nairabet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Over 5,000 CSOs storm Abuja to support PMB? on war against insurgency The Coalition Against Terrorism and Extremism (CATE), a coalition of over 5000 Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) yesterday Abuja held a...
  2. Pray for Buhari, Presidency urges Nigerians The Presidency on Monday called on Nigerians to pray fervently for President Muhammadu Buhari who is on a 10-day trip...
  3. Hold your Governors accountable for underdevelopment, CSOs tell Northerners It was a show of emotion, solidarity and unprecedented unity of faith as over 500 Civil Society groups, Non Governmental...
  4. Dogara urges Nigerians to pray for Buhari, other leaders The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has called on Nigerians to pray for the success of President...
  5. War against corruption: Kumuyi urges Nigerians to pray for Buhari. GENERAL Superintendent of Deeper Christ-ian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi at the flag-off of a state-wide crusade in Lagos declared...
  6. Gowon urges Nigerians to pray for Buhari, Ambode, others Former military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, retd yesterday asked Nigerians to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari, members of...
  7. Nigeria economy collapsing gradually, CSOs tell Buhari A coalition of over 60 Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, in Nigeria, yesterday, decried what they termed “steady and continuous decline...
  8. INEC chairmanship position: CSOs ask Buhari to send nominee to Senate A coalition of over sixty Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, working on good governance and election issues in Nigeria, has asked...
  9. Buharimeter: Nigerians score Buhari low on economy The president receives an impressive review on security, but is criticised for what appears his half-measure corruption war. The post...
  10. Buhari Urges Nigerians To Pray For Divine Guidance Few hours ahead of Christmas day, Nigeria’s President, Mohammadu Buhari, has sent a yuletide message urging Nigerians to pray for...

< YOHAIG home