250 aged persons get free medical services in Anambra

No fewer than 250 people, especially the elderly, on Tuesday, benefitted from the second edition of free medical outreach from Errdon Foundation in Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra.

The one-day programme was designed to address medical conditions such as High Blood Pressure (HBP), diabetes and eye problems associated with aging.

In her health talk, Dr. Rebecca Chukwu, said HBP and high sugar level were the dominant cases among the elderly and the younger generation alike.

Chukwu, who described these health conditions as silent and potent killers, called for regular checks and medication to avoid degeneration to worse complications including blindness.

She recommended reduced intake of carbon hydrate, high cholesterol food and exercise with good diet to check the rate of adverse health cases.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr. Enoch Onwuemelie, who went home with a free reading glass and drugs, said it was a great relief for him.

Onwuemelie, who said he had been having challenges with ability to read with his eyes, called on government to subsidise healthcare so that it could be accessible to the low income class.

“When they advertised the first one edition in 2016, I did not take it seriously but this time I have seen for myself that Errdon Foundation is God-sent.

“My prayer is that God should replenish them so that they can continue to do this, I also appeal to government to help us with cheaper medical care so that we can pay for it,” he said.

Another beneficiary, Mrs. Alice Anikwe, who was examined and given drugs, also thanked the organiser for touching lives of indigenes and residents of Oba.

Aniikwe said she was now wiser health-wise because she had not been exposed to such rich lecture on healthy living and management of common ailments.

The Chairman of Errdon Foundation, Dr Chibuzor Nwokolo, said the initiative was part of family’s effort to complementing the government in boosting the healthcare of the people.

Nwokolo, represented by Mrs. Chigozie Okonkwo, said the foundation was set up in honour of their 81-year-old father in appreciation to God for keeping him hale and hearty.

He promised to make the medical outreach an annual event for the people of his community.

In his remark, Pa Ernest Nwokolo called for greater attention for the elderly in the society because they were faced with myriad of health challenges.

Nwokolo also called on the wealthy in the society to emulate his children as government alone could not address the health demand of the people.

