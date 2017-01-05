The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has slated 39 companies to bid for Nigeria’s oil during 2017/2018, even as it released the list of bidders yesterday. Announcing the results on its Website, the Group General Manager, Crude Oil Marketing Division, Mele Kyari, said the contract would be for one year with effect from January 1, […]

The post 39 companies to bid for Nigerian crude for 2017/2018 appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.