45% of teachers absent as Borno state governor, Kashim Shettima, pays unscheduled visit to a public school in the state

45% of teachers who are on the payroll of the Borno state government were absent when the state governor, Kashim Shettima, paid an unscheduled visit to Lamisula Primary and Junior Secondary School located in Maiduguri, capital of Borno State.

The school has a total number of 87 teachers but after the government finished his roll call of teachers present, 43 teachers were absent out which 7 persons were on leave approved for them.

While reacting to the development, Governor Shettima said:

“It is really disturbing that in the heart of Maiduguri, our children are seating on the floor to learn despite thousands of school desks we have distributed. We have desks here that are bad and kept in one class, no one brought this to my attention and children who are desirous of learning are now seating on the floor. Even when the teachers are seating on the floor, more than 40% of teachers are absent. Those absent will face punishment to serve as deterrent to other teachers and workers” he said in anger.

Despite frantic efforts by some teachers who kept inviting their colleagues to quickly come to the school, 38 teachers, representing 44.6 % (approximately 45%) were recorded absent. The Governor also ordered the State mechanical workshop to convey desks to the school as pupils were found seating on bare floor.

The Governor spent nearly one hour at the school visiting each of the 14 classrooms at the primary and junior secondary levels during which he interacted with each of nearly 1,000 pupils and gave each a gift, before his departure.

