7 year old Damilola Oluwaseyi completes 42km Lagos city marathon

Lagos city was shut down earlier today as thousands of Lagosians and Africans thronged out in participation of the just concluded 2017 Lagos city marathon.

Most intriguing of these participants, is seven year old Damilola Oluwaseyi who completed the 42 kilometres long race.

 

Also breaking a record, was Kenya’s Abraham Kiptum who emerged the winner in the men category for the second consecutive year clinching a $ 50,000 cash prize.

Kiptum won the 42.1km race for the second time after he won the maiden edition last year in a time of 2 hours, 16 minutes, 21 seconds.

 

Men Winners List at the Just concluded Lagos City Marathon:

