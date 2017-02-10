Ali Baba Got His Fingers Burnt For Looking for Pastor Christ Okotie’s “Trouble”

Posted February 10, 2017 1:42 pm by Comments

Do you know that it is not only professional comedians that know how to make people laugh? The conversation between popular Nigerian Pastor and ace Comedian Alibaba is a very good example of a comic pastor.

One notable thing about the man of God is his grammatical prowess which he uses even in his sermons. It was said that his members always bring dictionary to church so that they can look up any word spoken by the pastor that they did not understand.

Alibaba who is a stand up comedian really doffed his hat for Pastor Christ Okotie in the following hilarious whatsapp conversation that took place between them.

Winasbet.com

Just an hello from the ace comedian and the Pastor started speaking grandiloquent English and I am sure Alibaba did not understand the semantics of the words.

The post Ali Baba Got His Fingers Burnt For Looking for Pastor Christ Okotie’s “Trouble” appeared first on Daily Times Nigeria.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Emeka Ike Fires Chris Okotie Again, You Are An Anti-Christ Emeka Ike has called out the head of Household of God church, Pastor Chris Okotie again. In an interview with...
  2. Why Pastor Kris Okotie still remains single Funky pastor and General Overseer of House of God, Pastor Kris Okotie, may have chosen to remain single for years...
  3. Celebity Pastor, Chris Okotie Drives Himself To Church (Photos) Popular televangelist and former Presidential Candidate, Pastor Chris Okotie was caught on camera driving himself to church along the ever...
  4. Chris Okotie Is Behind My Crashed Marriage- Emeka Ike Fumes Popular actor Emeka Ike has said another man, who is also popular in his field, Pastor Chris Okotie is the...
  5. South African Pastor Dies Following 30 Days Dry Fasting To Beat Jesus Christ Popular South African Pastor Dies Following 30 Days Dry Fasting to Beat Jesus Christ’s Record A quick reminder not to...
  6. Emeka Ike accuses Chris Okotie of interference in his marriage woes Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike, has accused Pastor Chris Okotie, of the Household of God Church, as being behind the ongoing...
  7. “SA Pastor Commits Suicide After Sending Pic Of His Manhood To Church Whatsapp Group” South African Pastor Commit Suicide After Sending Pics Of His Manhood To Church Whatsapp GroupA Limpopo Pastor has committed suicide...
  8. Pics from Pastor Chris Okotie’s 57th birthday celebration + see all the gifts he got! Pastor Chris Okotie of Household of God Church, Lagos, turned 57 on June 16. His church members organized a celebration...
  9. Pastor In Trouble After His Lover, A Pastor’s Daughter Dies During Abortion In Kaduna A pastor in Kaduna State is in serious trouble after a girl he got pregnant died during an abortion. A...
  10. Okotie-Eboh wasn’t expelled from APC – Eyengho THE Chief Adolo Okotie-Eboh-led faction of the troubled All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, yesterday, said that Okotie-Eboh was...

< YOHAIG home